India's T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, provided a lighthearted response when questioned about the defending champions' strategy for the next year's T20 World Cup. This comes ahead of a pivotal five-match series against England, pivotal for the team's preparations.

In a pre-series press conference, deputy captain Axar Patel emphasized that the Indian team aims to fine-tune its approach, keeping the World Cup in view. Patel highlighted the importance of building momentum, stating, "World Cup is coming up in a year, so how we approach leading up to that, we want to try it from now itself."

Suryakumar, however, stresses the importance of enjoying the journey while preparing the team meticulously. "Should I reveal all secrets here?" he joked, underscoring the focus on team preparation with head coach Gautam Gambhir. The series commences on Wednesday at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens, with subsequent matches in Chennai, Rajkot, Pune, and the final in Mumbai.

