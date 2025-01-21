Djokovic Defies Odds to Secure Grand Slam Semifinal Spot

Novak Djokovic once again proved his mettle on the tennis court, securing a spot in his 50th major semifinal at the Australian Open. Battling through a leg injury and a strong challenge from young rival Carlos Alcaraz, Djokovic clinched a hard-fought 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 victory.

The night witnessed a scintillating display of skill and determination as Djokovic navigated his way through the tension-filled match, despite suffering a setback in the first set and drawing roaring cheers from the Rod Laver Arena's enthusiastic crowd.

With this triumph, Djokovic is set to face Alexander Zverev, as he continues his pursuit of a record-breaking Grand Slam victory. The gripping tennis showcase underscored Djokovic's legendary status and his unwavering quest for excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)