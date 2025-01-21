Left Menu

India Aims for LA 2028 Glory: Sports Minister Calls for Transparent Governance in NSFs

Union Sports Minister urges National Sports Federations to enhance governance and transparency for India's success in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. A comprehensive sports ecosystem is deemed essential, focusing on planning, infrastructure, and talent development, with corporate involvement and a push for international exposure for Indian coaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 23:35 IST
Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya (Image: MYAS/SAI media). Image Credit: ANI
In a bid to boost India's prospects for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, has called on National Sports Federations (NSFs) to adhere to stringent guidelines on governance. During a round table meeting on Tuesday, the Minister stressed the importance of planning, governance, and infrastructure in building a robust sports ecosystem.

Mandaviya highlighted the necessity for transparency and accountability within NSFs, warning against litigations that could hinder athletes. A '360-degree approach' was advocated for, aiming at holistic sports development. The Minister underscored the need for transparent elections within federations to prevent disputes and ensure fair opportunities.

Senior NSF representatives concurred on improving governance and lauded government efforts to create a supportive environment for athletes. Mandaviya emphasized discovering and nurturing talent through programs like Khelo India and encouraged corporate involvement via CSR to develop talent academies and enhance coach quality through international exposure. The Minister also discussed optimizing the role of government officials in sports-related activities to further India's sporting ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

