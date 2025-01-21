India Aims for LA 2028 Glory: Sports Minister Calls for Transparent Governance in NSFs

In a bid to boost India's prospects for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, has called on National Sports Federations (NSFs) to adhere to stringent guidelines on governance. During a round table meeting on Tuesday, the Minister stressed the importance of planning, governance, and infrastructure in building a robust sports ecosystem.

Mandaviya highlighted the necessity for transparency and accountability within NSFs, warning against litigations that could hinder athletes. A '360-degree approach' was advocated for, aiming at holistic sports development. The Minister underscored the need for transparent elections within federations to prevent disputes and ensure fair opportunities.

Senior NSF representatives concurred on improving governance and lauded government efforts to create a supportive environment for athletes. Mandaviya emphasized discovering and nurturing talent through programs like Khelo India and encouraged corporate involvement via CSR to develop talent academies and enhance coach quality through international exposure. The Minister also discussed optimizing the role of government officials in sports-related activities to further India's sporting ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)