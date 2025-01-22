Left Menu

Thrilling Matches Unfold at the Australian Open

On the 11th day of the Australian Open, Elina Svitolina made headlines by winning the first set in her quarter-final match against Madison Keys. The tournament saw vintage performances, upsets, and historical achievements as players including Djokovic, Badosa, and Zverev progressed towards the finals.

Updated: 22-01-2025 07:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

On the 11th day of the Australian Open, Elina Svitolina captured the first set of her quarter-final showdown with Madison Keys, clinching it 6-3 at Rod Laver Arena. The victor will battle either Emma Navarro or Iga Swiatek for a coveted spot in the final.

The day was marked by standout performances, with a vintage Novak Djokovic overcoming Carlos Alcaraz in a gripping match to secure a semi-final place. Meanwhile, Paula Badosa delivered a stunning performance, defeating Coco Gauff to reach her first Grand Slam semi-final.

Alexander Zverev showcased exceptional skill, defeating Tommy Paul to advance to the Melbourne semi-finals once again. Aryna Sabalenka also confirmed her semi-final spot, overpowering Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. In light of these thrilling matches, tennis fans worldwide eagerly anticipate the outcomes of the remaining matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

