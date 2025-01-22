Left Menu

Epic Showdown: Keys vs Svitolina at Australian Open

Madison Keys secured a semi-final berth at the Australian Open after defeating Elina Svitolina. Despite losing the first set, Keys came back strongly, winning the next two sets. This victory marks her 10th consecutive win and her third semi-final appearance at Melbourne Park.

Updated: 22-01-2025 08:07 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 08:07 IST
Madison Keys prevailed over Elina Svitolina to reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open on Wednesday. In a thrilling match held at Melbourne Park, Keys bounced back after a first-set loss to defeat Svitolina with scores of 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

This achievement marks Keys' third progression to the semi-finals at this prestigious event, extending her impressive winning streak to 10 matches. The American 19th seed, having leveled the quarter-final with a second-set victory, showed remarkable resilience and skill against the Ukrainian 28th seed.

Fans eagerly await the next challenge, where Keys will face the winner between Emma Navarro and Iga Swiatek. This match adds to an exciting lineup in the Australian Open, showcasing some of the best talents in the world of tennis.

