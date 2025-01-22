Epic Showdown: Keys vs Svitolina at Australian Open

Madison Keys prevailed over Elina Svitolina to reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open on Wednesday. In a thrilling match held at Melbourne Park, Keys bounced back after a first-set loss to defeat Svitolina with scores of 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

This achievement marks Keys' third progression to the semi-finals at this prestigious event, extending her impressive winning streak to 10 matches. The American 19th seed, having leveled the quarter-final with a second-set victory, showed remarkable resilience and skill against the Ukrainian 28th seed.

Fans eagerly await the next challenge, where Keys will face the winner between Emma Navarro and Iga Swiatek. This match adds to an exciting lineup in the Australian Open, showcasing some of the best talents in the world of tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)