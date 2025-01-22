Thrilling Semis: Australian Open Heats Up
The Australian Open's 11th day showcases intense quarter-final clashes. Swiatek edges closer to victory against Navarro, while Keys overcomes Svitolina. Djokovic continues his dominance, and Badosa celebrates her first Grand Slam semi-final. The event highlights incredible performances and emotional moments from the tennis superstars.
The 11th day of the Australian Open unfolded with electrifying matches as top tennis stars battled for a place in the semi-finals. Iga Swiatek surged ahead with an impressive performance, leading the quarter-final against Emma Navarro with a commanding first set win of 6-1.
Meanwhile, Madison Keys showcased remarkable resilience, overcoming a first-set loss to defeat Elina Svitolina 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 and securing her spot in the semi-finals. With this victory, Keys extended her winning streak to ten matches, proving her mettle at Melbourne Park.
The tournament also saw other thrilling matches with vintage Djokovic defeating Alcaraz and Badosa reaching her first Grand Slam semi-final. These encounters have set the stage for more breathtaking tennis action as players vie for the title.
