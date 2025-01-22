The Unseen Impact: Greg Norman on LIV Golf's Influence

Greg Norman believes he has significantly influenced the game of golf and would win a debate against Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy regarding how LIV Golf has benefited them financially. Speaking to Australian Golf Digest, Norman reflected on his impact over the years, asserting that LIV Golf, backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, has been a game-changer.

Criticism was rampant from both Woods and McIlroy, who disapproved of Norman's combative approach when LIV Golf launched in 2022. The league offered substantial bonuses to lure players away, which both golfers argued could not unite the sport with Norman at the helm. Despite the criticism, Norman remains keen on discussing the benefits and impact of LIV Golf with them.

Amid the controversy, LIV Golf's existence pushed the PGA Tour to increase prize money and enhance its Player Impact Program. Norman credits LIV for this shift and wishes to engage with Woods and McIlroy to highlight these benefits. As LIV Golf enters its fourth year, Norman continues to champion its contributions, both financially and in promoting innovation such as simulator golf, which aims to expand the sport's reach.

