Thrilling Semi-Final Showdowns Unfold at Australian Open
The Australian Open's 11th day witnessed intense action with key players advancing. Ben Shelton took an initial lead against Sonego, while Iga Swiatek crushed Navarro to secure a semi-final slot. Svitolina was defeated by Keys, maintaining her winning streak and advancing to the semi-finals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 22-01-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 11:07 IST
The 11th day of the Australian Open delivered exhilarating tennis action as several players secured their spots in the semi-finals.
American 21st seed Ben Shelton emerged victorious in his opening set against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego. Meanwhile, Poland's Iga Swiatek dominated the court with a decisive 6-1, 6-2 win over Emma Navarro, setting up an anticipated semi-final clash.
Madison Keys showcased resilience, overturning a set deficit to defeat Elina Svitolina 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. With Keys' triumph, she extends her win streak to ten matches, marking her third semi-final appearance at Melbourne Park.
