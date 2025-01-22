Thrilling Semi-Final Showdowns Unfold at Australian Open

The 11th day of the Australian Open delivered exhilarating tennis action as several players secured their spots in the semi-finals.

American 21st seed Ben Shelton emerged victorious in his opening set against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego. Meanwhile, Poland's Iga Swiatek dominated the court with a decisive 6-1, 6-2 win over Emma Navarro, setting up an anticipated semi-final clash.

Madison Keys showcased resilience, overturning a set deficit to defeat Elina Svitolina 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. With Keys' triumph, she extends her win streak to ten matches, marking her third semi-final appearance at Melbourne Park.

