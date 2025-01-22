Iga Swiatek Advances Crushingly to Australian Open Semis

Iga Swiatek's emphatic 6-1, 6-2 victory over Emma Navarro in the Australian Open quarterfinals underscores her formidable run in the tournament. The No. 2 seed has yet to drop a set, losing only 14 games en route to the semifinals.

Swiatek, aiming for her first Australian Open title and sixth Grand Slam, will face Madison Keys for a place in the final. Keys advanced with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win against Elina Svitolina, showcasing strategic play and tactical adjustments to reach her third Melbourne semifinal.

Amidst her winning streak, Keys noted how difficult Swiatek is to beat due to her exceptional movement and well-rounded play. Fans eagerly anticipate the semifinal clash, as the competition intensifies at Melbourne Park.

