Left Menu

Mastering the Game: Irfan Pathan's Inspiring Cricket Masterclass

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan led a Masterclass at the CAP center in Panvel, emphasizing practice and discipline in cricket. Over 350 CAP students have competed in top tournaments, and the academy is a leading institution for cricket training, having trained over 50,000 students globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 22-01-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 16:21 IST
Mastering the Game: Irfan Pathan's Inspiring Cricket Masterclass
Irfan Pathan

In a notable sports development, former Indian cricketer and legendary all-rounder Irfan Pathan recently hosted an exclusive Masterclass at the CAP center in Panvel, Maharashtra.

Pathan shared his extensive knowledge of cricket gained from his international career, highlighting the essential roles of dedication, fitness, and consistent practice in achieving success. He stressed to young aspirants the importance of discipline and perseverance in mastering the sport.

The CAP academy, reflecting the Pathan brothers' vision of community engagement, is a leading cricket training institution in India. It has prepared more than 350 students for prestigious tournaments like the Ranji Trophy and has provided high-quality training to over 50,000 students worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025