Mastering the Game: Irfan Pathan's Inspiring Cricket Masterclass
Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan led a Masterclass at the CAP center in Panvel, emphasizing practice and discipline in cricket. Over 350 CAP students have competed in top tournaments, and the academy is a leading institution for cricket training, having trained over 50,000 students globally.
In a notable sports development, former Indian cricketer and legendary all-rounder Irfan Pathan recently hosted an exclusive Masterclass at the CAP center in Panvel, Maharashtra.
Pathan shared his extensive knowledge of cricket gained from his international career, highlighting the essential roles of dedication, fitness, and consistent practice in achieving success. He stressed to young aspirants the importance of discipline and perseverance in mastering the sport.
The CAP academy, reflecting the Pathan brothers' vision of community engagement, is a leading cricket training institution in India. It has prepared more than 350 students for prestigious tournaments like the Ranji Trophy and has provided high-quality training to over 50,000 students worldwide.
