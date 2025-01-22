Abhishek Sharma Faces Defining Series Against England in T20I Showdown

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has identified the forthcoming T20I series against England as potentially the decisive moment for all-rounder Abhishek Sharma. The competition for the opener position is fierce, with contenders such as Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the fray.

Chopra, speaking on Star Sports' 'Game Plan', lauded Sharma's capability but acknowledged his irregular form. He hinted that this series might be Sharma's crucial chance to establish himself, drawing parallels to Sanju Samson's recent rise. Despite past inconsistencies, Sharma remains a promising talent in India's cricket landscape.

In his 12 T20I appearances, Sharma boasts a high strike rate of 171.81 and notable domestic cricket performances, including significant contributions in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy. With the series against England imminent, Sharma aims to capitalize on this opportunity to assert his place in the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)