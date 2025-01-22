Left Menu

Uzbekistan Coach Katanec Resigns Amid World Cup Hopes

Srecko Katanec resigns as Uzbekistan's national soccer team coach due to health reasons, despite coming close to qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Under Katanec, Uzbekistan reached the 2023 Asian Cup quarterfinals and are currently second in their qualifying group. The federation supports his recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tashkent | Updated: 22-01-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 17:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Uzbekistan

Srecko Katanec, the coach of Uzbekistan's national soccer team, announced his resignation on Wednesday due to health reasons, even as the team inches closer to qualifying for the FIFA World Cup for the first time.

The Uzbek soccer federation released a statement expressing regret over Katanec's decision and wishing him a complete recovery. The details regarding his health were not disclosed.

During his tenure, Katanec guided the team to significant achievements, including second place in their World Cup qualifying group and reaching the Asian Cup quarterfinals. The federation remains optimistic about the team's upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

