PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen to Lead India's Charge at Asian Badminton Championships 2025

Olympians PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen will spearhead a 14-member Indian team at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships in Qingdao, China, scheduled for February 2025. India, bronze medallists in 2023, aims for a stronger finish this year with a well-rounded squad.

PV Sindhu (Photo: BAI). Image Credit: ANI
Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and Paris Olympics semi-finalist Lakshya Sen are set to lead a robust 14-member Indian squad at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships in Qingdao, China, from February 11-16, 2025. The team previously secured a bronze medal in the 2023 championships in Dubai and is striving for an improved performance.

The selection committee, taking into consideration both world rankings and current player form, has chosen HS Prannoy and Malvika Bansod as respective men's and women's singles players. Sanjay Mishra, Secretary General of the Badminton Association of India, stated, "We are focused on reaching the finals this year. It's a prestigious event testing our team depth and quality."

India enters the competition with a strong doubles division. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, previous holders of the global top rank, will lead the men's doubles. The women's doubles responsibilities will fall to Gayatri Gopichand, Treesa Jolly, Ashwini Ponnappa, or Tanisha Crasto. In mixed doubles, the team includes Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha alongside Sathish Kumar K and Adya Variyath.

