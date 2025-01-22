Nathan McAndrew's Meteoric Five-Wicket Haul Propels Sydney Thunder
Sydney Thunder's Nathan McAndrew achieved his first T20 five-wicket haul, leading his team to a 21-run victory against Melbourne Stars in a weather-affected Big Bash League knockout final. McAndrew's disciplined bowling overshadowed Glenn Maxwell's 28-run effort as Thunder now prepare for a semi-final face-off.
Nathan McAndrew made headlines on Wednesday night, securing his first T20 five-wicket haul as Sydney Thunder clinched a 21-run victory over Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League knockout final at Sydney Showground Stadium. Despite weather challenges, McAndrew's 5-16 record overpowered the Stars, who faltered with a mere 114 runs.
Glenn Maxwell's 28-run contribution could not keep the Melbourne Stars in the game, as McAndrew's disciplined performance dismantled their batting line-up. Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Oliver Davies top-scored with 36, contributing to Thunder's total of 135-7 from 19 overs, even as bowlers Tom Curran and Usama Mir kept the game tight.
Looking ahead, Sydney Thunder prepares for a thrilling semi-final derby against Sydney Sixers. With a history of one BBL trophy in 2016, Thunder aims to challenge three-time champions Sixers to secure a spot in next Monday's grand final against Hobart Hurricanes.
