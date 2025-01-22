Shami's Delayed Comeback Revives Fitness Speculations

Mohammed Shami's highly anticipated return to international cricket has taken another turn. Despite practicing vigorously, the Indian pacer was absent from the team list for the first T20I match against England. This has led to growing speculation about his fitness levels ahead of the Champions Trophy.

The experienced 34-year-old bowler, recovering from both ankle surgery and persistent knee swelling, had expressed readiness to return and had shown promise in domestic formats. His efforts included commendable performances in the Ranji Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Nonetheless, his awaited return raises questions, especially with fellow star bowler Jasprit Bumrah sidelined due to a back injury. Shami's participation is critical, and selectors are keen on his presence in the upcoming series as they strategize for the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)