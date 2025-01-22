Left Menu

Feyenoord Fans Face Travel Ban for Lille Showdown

Feyenoord supporters are prohibited from traveling to Lille for an upcoming Champions League match due to concerns over potential violence. French authorities issued the ban after incidents of fan-related disorder, involving identified dangerous individuals. Clashes have previously occurred involving Feyenoord fans in Marseille and Lille.

  • France

French authorities have banned Feyenoord supporters from attending next week's Champions League group game against Lille. The decision was announced on Wednesday, citing a significant threat of confrontation between fans.

The match is scheduled for Jan. 29 at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy. France's interior ministry highlighted past disturbances involving Feyenoord supporters, notorious for their violent conduct.

The ministry noted that 3,600 fans planned to travel, surpassing the 2,600 seats allocated. Concerns rise over ticketless supporters attempting to enter the stadium, reflecting previous incidents of fan clashes in France.

(With inputs from agencies.)

