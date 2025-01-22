Feyenoord Fans Face Travel Ban for Lille Showdown

French authorities have banned Feyenoord supporters from attending next week's Champions League group game against Lille. The decision was announced on Wednesday, citing a significant threat of confrontation between fans.

The match is scheduled for Jan. 29 at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy. France's interior ministry highlighted past disturbances involving Feyenoord supporters, notorious for their violent conduct.

The ministry noted that 3,600 fans planned to travel, surpassing the 2,600 seats allocated. Concerns rise over ticketless supporters attempting to enter the stadium, reflecting previous incidents of fan clashes in France.

