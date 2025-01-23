Left Menu

Champions League Drama: Man City Faces Upset, Real Madrid Advances

Manchester City may face a shocking exit from the Champions League after losing 4-2 to Paris Saint-Germain, while Real Madrid secured advanced status by defeating Salzburg 5-1. Arsenal, Inter, and AC Milan also scored victories, but Bayern Munich suffered a 3-0 defeat, complicating their path ahead.

Updated: 23-01-2025 09:05 IST
Manchester City finds itself on the brink of a shocking exit from the Champions League following a 4-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday. Despite being the 2023 champions, City must now secure a win over Club Brugge in their final group game to stay in the competition.

While City faltered, Real Madrid solidified their advancement with a commanding 5-1 victory over Salzburg. The Spanish giants, fresh off signing Kylian Mbappé, overcame early struggles to rise to 16th place in the standings.

Furthermore, Arsenal and Inter recorded expected wins to move up the rankings, but Bayern Munich's slump continued with a 3-0 loss to Feyenoord. The German club now faces a challenging path forward in the knockout stages.

