Sachin Tendulkar Foundation: Celebrating 5 Years of Empowering Dreams

The Sachin Tendulkar Foundation marked its fifth anniversary at The Bombay Club, honoring its mission to uplift underprivileged children through health, education, and sports. Led by Sara Tendulkar, the foundation pledges to expand its reach and impact, inspired by half a decade of transformative achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 10:26 IST
Sachin Tendulkar and Chris Martin (Photo: STF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF) commemorated its fifth anniversary with an intimate gathering at Mumbai's The Bombay Club. The event featured heartfelt tributes from friends, family, and nonprofit partners, underscoring STF's dedication to enhancing lives, particularly focusing on children's health, education, and sports.

Under the theme 'Shine Brighter Together,' the evening highlighted STF's mission to transform young lives. Sara Tendulkar, recently appointed STF Director, participated in her first official event. She emphasized her commitment to expanding her parents' legacy with fresh insights and a focus on youth engagement.

A short film showcased STF's impactful work, highlighting strategic collaborations with over 15 NGO partners. Special guest Coldplay's Chris Martin shared the stage with Sachin Tendulkar, celebrating five years of STF's unwavering journey to empower young dreamers and envision a future full of possibilities through enhanced sports and education programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

