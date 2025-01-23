Left Menu

Spin Strikes Again: England Stumbles Against India

England captain Jos Buttler acknowledged his team's failure to handle spin as they suffered a seven-wicket defeat against India in the first T20 International. Despite the setback, Buttler remains steadfast in England's aggressive cricket approach. Adaptability to India's spin-friendly conditions is seen as crucial moving forward.

Updated: 23-01-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 10:39 IST

  India

In a stark setback for England, captain Jos Buttler explained that their defeat to India was largely due to the batters' struggle against spin. Faced with formidable bowlers Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, and Ravi Bishnoi, England succumbed, setting a modest target of 132 that India chased down in just 12.5 overs.

England's new white-ball coach, Brendon McCullum, faced an arduous start with his team unable to impose their usual aggressive strategy. Buttler stressed the necessity of developing individual plans to counter India's spin and acknowledged India's prowess in this domain.

Despite this setback, Buttler remains committed to England's aggressive style and highlights the importance of adapting to diverse Indian venues. With lessons learned, England gears up for the next match in Chennai, known for its spin-friendly conditions, aiming to better execute their game plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

