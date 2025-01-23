Gukesh's Meteoric Rise: From World Champion to India's Chess Vanguard
Eighteen-year-old chess prodigy D Gukesh is now India's highest-ranked chess player, achieving the fourth position in the FIDE rankings. His rapid ascent was marked by a victory against Vincent Keymer in the Tata Steel Tournament. Gukesh's achievements follow his world title win and Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award.
In a stunning turn of events, 18-year-old D Gukesh has become the highest-ranked Indian chess player, seizing the fourth position globally as per the latest FIDE rankings.
Defeating Germany's Vincent Keymer in the Tata Steel Tournament, Gukesh logged his second victory, solidifying his presence among chess elites.
Previously ranked as India's top player, Arjun Erigiasi has been replaced by Gukesh, who now boasts 2784 rating points. Meanwhile, among global contenders, Magnus Carlsen leads with 2832.5, followed by Hikaru Nakamura and Fabiano Caruana.
