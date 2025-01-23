Gukesh's Meteoric Rise: From World Champion to India's Chess Vanguard

In a stunning turn of events, 18-year-old D Gukesh has become the highest-ranked Indian chess player, seizing the fourth position globally as per the latest FIDE rankings.

Defeating Germany's Vincent Keymer in the Tata Steel Tournament, Gukesh logged his second victory, solidifying his presence among chess elites.

Previously ranked as India's top player, Arjun Erigiasi has been replaced by Gukesh, who now boasts 2784 rating points. Meanwhile, among global contenders, Magnus Carlsen leads with 2832.5, followed by Hikaru Nakamura and Fabiano Caruana.

