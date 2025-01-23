Left Menu

Djokovic and Zverev Set for Epic Australian Open Showdown

Novak Djokovic, aiming for his 25th Grand Slam, faces Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open semi-finals. Djokovic's challenging path included a tough win over Carlos Alcaraz. Zverev and Djokovic have met 12 times, with Djokovic winning most encounters. Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner defends his title against Ben Shelton.

Novak Djokovic is set to clash with Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open semi-finals on Friday. The Serbian player, who is eyeing a record 25th Grand Slam title, has gained momentum after a hard-fought victory over Carlos Alcaraz. Djokovic, now 37, is seeking his 11th win at Melbourne Park, but faces a formidable challenge against Zverev, the second seed.

While Djokovic has historically triumphed in their past 12 meetings, Zverev has shown remarkable form despite previous injury setbacks. The German has recently claimed Masters 1000 titles in Rome and Paris. Zverev defeated Tommy Paul to earn a spot in his third Australian Open semi-final, and he aims to become the first German male champion since Boris Becker in 1996.

World number one Jannik Sinner will also take the court in the night session against American Ben Shelton. Sinner, the defending champion, has maintained a strong performance in the tournament, despite a previous scare against Holger Rune. The Italian is set to face Shelton for the fifth time, holding a favorable 4-1 head-to-head record.

