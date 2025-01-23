CAF Secretary Cleared of Allegations by Swiss Authorities

In a recent development, the Swiss Public Prosecutor's Office announced that it will not proceed with legal action against Veron Mosengo-Omba, the General Secretary of the Confederation of African Football (CAF). This decision came after a thorough investigation found no evidence of alleged suspicious payments linked to Swiss bank accounts.

Mosengo-Omba, who had been scrutinized since last September, maintained his innocence throughout the process. He cooperated fully, meeting with the Swiss authorities in November to address their inquiries. The CAF expressed satisfaction with this outcome, viewing it as a testament to the organization's adherence to ethics and transparency under their current leadership.

Mosengo-Omba has been with CAF for the past four years, having previously worked with FIFA. CAF leaders, including President Dr. Patrice Motsepe, have emphasized a culture of good governance and compliance which they believe has been validated by this recent decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)