West Indies Triumphs to Reach Super Six: Women's U19 T20 World Cup

The West Indies Women's Under-19 cricket team secured a place in the Super Six stage of the 2025 T20 World Cup with an emphatic 53-run victory over Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur. Although they posted a modest total of 112 for 7, their bowlers dominated, dismissing Malaysia for a mere 59 runs, thus ensuring third place in Group A.

Captain Samara Ramnath was the day's star, claiming four wickets for just six runs. This performance ranks as the third-best of the tournament, following five-wicket achievements by Vaishnavi Sharma of India and Maisie Maceira of Scotland. After a steady start, Malaysia's hopes crumbled from a strong 38 for 2, collapsing due to Ramnath's lethal bowling.

Ramnath's decisive strikes in the second over, including the crucial wicket of Malaysian captain Nur Daniya Syuhada, set the tone. She later bowled Suabika Manivannan to wrap Malaysia's innings at 59. Off-spinners Naijanni Cumberbatch and Erin Deane supported with four wickets shared.

West Indies' innings was anchored by Assabi Callender's careful 30 off 42 balls, ensuring a defendable total. Despite initial struggles, their team effort earned a spot in the Super Six, alongside India and Sri Lanka.

