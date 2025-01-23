Kuhnemann's Swift Recovery Bolsters Hopes for Sri Lanka Test Series

Matthew Kuhnemann, the Australian spinner, has shown remarkable progress in his recovery from a compound thumb dislocation and fracture. Sustained just a week ago in the Big Bash League, Kuhnemann's condition has improved significantly, boosting hopes for his participation in the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

The 28-year-old left-arm orthodox bowler, vital to Australia's strategy for the spin-favoring pitches of Galle, sustained the injury while playing for Brisbane Heat against Hobart Hurricanes. After being hit on the thumb, he received immediate medical attention, leading to surgery where a pin was placed in the fracture. Despite the severity, Kuhnemann has quickly bounced back, showcasing his commitment with a successful practice session in Brisbane.

Consultation with Australia's medical team, currently stationed in Dubai for a pre-tour camp, will soon determine Kuhnemann's ability to join the squad in Sri Lanka. To protect his injury, a custom plastic splint will be used during matches, a strategy Kuhnemann is already familiar with. As a strong contender for the first Test, Kuhnemann's recovery not only highlights his resilience but also underscores his pivotal role in Australia's Test lineup for the subcontinent tour.

