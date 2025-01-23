Left Menu

Kuhnemann's Swift Recovery Bolsters Hopes for Sri Lanka Test Series

Australian spinner Matthew Kuhnemann is making swift recovery strides just a week after sustaining a thumb injury in the Big Bash League, raising hopes of his participation in Australia's upcoming Test series in Sri Lanka. His progress, including successful practice sessions, positions him as a key player for spin-friendly conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 15:50 IST
Matthew Kuhnemann (Photo: cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Matthew Kuhnemann, the Australian spinner, has shown remarkable progress in his recovery from a compound thumb dislocation and fracture. Sustained just a week ago in the Big Bash League, Kuhnemann's condition has improved significantly, boosting hopes for his participation in the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

The 28-year-old left-arm orthodox bowler, vital to Australia's strategy for the spin-favoring pitches of Galle, sustained the injury while playing for Brisbane Heat against Hobart Hurricanes. After being hit on the thumb, he received immediate medical attention, leading to surgery where a pin was placed in the fracture. Despite the severity, Kuhnemann has quickly bounced back, showcasing his commitment with a successful practice session in Brisbane.

Consultation with Australia's medical team, currently stationed in Dubai for a pre-tour camp, will soon determine Kuhnemann's ability to join the squad in Sri Lanka. To protect his injury, a custom plastic splint will be used during matches, a strategy Kuhnemann is already familiar with. As a strong contender for the first Test, Kuhnemann's recovery not only highlights his resilience but also underscores his pivotal role in Australia's Test lineup for the subcontinent tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

