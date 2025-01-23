Napoli's Conte Faces Former Club Juventus in Title Race

Antonio Conte, the manager of Napoli, is set to face his former club Juventus this weekend as he attempts to maintain Napoli's strong title bid. As a former player and coach of Juventus, Conte enjoyed tremendous success, winning multiple Serie A titles and a Champions League. His management at Napoli has proven effective, even after losing key players like Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Juventus's current manager, Thiago Motta, will bring his unbeaten team to Naples on Saturday. Despite not enjoying the same level of success, as evidenced by their 13 draws and eight wins, Juventus still poses a significant challenge. Sitting in fifth place, 13 points behind Napoli, they could see their unbeaten record in Serie A jeopardized by Conte's formidable Napoli side.

Inter Milan and Atalanta are also contenders, with Inter playing Lecce and Atalanta facing Como this weekend. Napoli's advantage lies in focusing solely on the league, while their competitors juggle European and domestic cup commitments. Conte is determined to lead Napoli to a triumphant Serie A finish, leveraging fewer matches and a resilient squad.

