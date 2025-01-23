Left Menu

Badosa's Brave Battle: PlayStation Tennis at Australian Open

Paula Badosa faced Aryna Sabalenka in an electrifying Australian Open semi-final, where she witnessed Sabalenka's performance likened to 'PlayStation tennis'. Despite Badosa's commendable journey fueled by overcoming a back injury, Sabalenka's 32 winners secured her spot in the final. The players, friends off the court, exchanged light-hearted banter post-match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling showdown on Thursday at the Australian Open semi-finals, Paula Badosa found herself outplayed by Aryna Sabalenka's scintillating performance, described by observers as 'PlayStation tennis'. The Spaniard's resilient journey to the semis, highlighted by a remarkable victory over favorite Coco Gauff, was overshadowed by the top seed Sabalenka.

Despite a promising start where Badosa briefly led the match, Sabalenka's prowess and 32 winners turned the tide, securing her place in the Australian Open final once again. The defeat marked Badosa's challenge in competing against the formidable Belarusian, whom she's now lost to six times in eight encounters.

Off the court, Badosa and Sabalenka maintain a strong friendship. The camaraderie was evident as Sabalenka jokingly promised a shopping spree for Badosa post-defeat, emphasizing their good-natured relationship. Following the match, Badosa praised Sabalenka's game, acknowledging her astounding level of play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

