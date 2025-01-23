India Tops Group A with Dominating Win in Women's U-19 T20 World Cup

India emerged victorious in Group A of the Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025, following a commanding 60-run win over Sri Lanka on Thursday, maintaining an unbeaten streak. In another match, West Indies advanced to the Super Six stage by overcoming host Malaysia, ensuring a thrilling group stage finish in Kuala Lumpur.

Opening batter Gongadi Trisha was the hero for India, crafting a steady 49 off 44 balls, leading India to a competitive total of 118/9. Despite an early setback, losing two wickets in four balls, Trisha's performance was pivotal, steering India from 17/2 to a more secure 78/4. A late cameo from Mithila Vinod further boosted the Indian score.

Sri Lanka's chase of 119 faltered from the onset, losing key wickets in the first five overs, with Indian bowlers Shabnam Shakil and VJ Joshitha claiming two wickets each. Rashmika Sewwandi's attempt to spark life into the chase with her 15 off 12 balls was in vain, leaving Sri Lanka's last pair to stave off a total collapse.

Meanwhile, the West Indies knocked Malaysia out, triumphing by 53 runs. Despite posting a modest 112/7, thanks to Asabi Callendar's 30 runs, West Indies' bowlers dismantled Malaysia for 59. Jahzara Claxton and Abigail Bryce contributed vital middle-order runs, stabilizing a firm foothold for the team.

Malaysia struggled throughout, losing wickets regularly, and their innings ended prematurely in the 18th over, confirming their exit from the tournament. The tournament's hosts were unable to build partnerships, sealing their premature departure from the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)