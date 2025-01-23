Shuttler Krishna Prasad Garaga Denies Doping Allegations Amidst Ban

Krishna Prasad Garaga, a leading men's doubles badminton player from India, has dismissed allegations of doping after receiving a four-year ban for testing positive for Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG), a prohibited substance.

Garaga, part of India's victorious Thomas Cup team in 2022, explained that the findings resulted from hormonal fluctuations rather than drug use. Despite appealing to the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA), the shuttler's efforts have yet to produce a response.

With his professional future in doubt, Garaga, who has hired a new lawyer and consultant, remains hopeful for support from Indian sports authorities to resolve the issue favorably.

