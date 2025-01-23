Left Menu

Umar Nazir Mir: The Fan Who Struck Down His Idol

Jammu and Kashmir pacer Umar Nazir Mir dismissed India captain Rohit Sharma during a Ranji Trophy match, delivering a standout performance with figures of 4/41. Despite being a fan of Sharma, Nazir refrained from celebrating the high-profile wicket, focusing instead on his strategic approach to bowling.

Updated: 23-01-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:57 IST
Jammu and Kashmir's pacer Umar Nazir Mir left a mark in the Ranji Trophy by taking four wickets for 41 runs, including the prized dismissal of Indian cricket icon Rohit Sharma. The notable event occurred during a clash against defending champions Mumbai, highlighting Nazir's exceptional seam bowling skills.

Despite Sharma's prolonged batting slump, Nazir refrained from celebrating his dismissal, acknowledging his admiration for the Indian captain. His success hinged on utilizing the moisture on the BKC Ground wicket, dismissing big names like Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube, besides Sharma.

Discussing his performance strategy, Nazir emphasized the importance of hitting the right length and using the pitch's advantages to his benefit. Even with several international players on the opposing team, Nazir remained calm and focused, achieving a personal and team victory.

