Left Menu

Champions Beyond Limits: India's Triumph in PD Cricket

The Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) and Svayam honored the Indian team for their victory in the Physical Disabled Champions Trophy. The team was celebrated for their outstanding performance, securing the championship in Sri Lanka. Svayam also awarded a cash prize of Rs 7 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 20:29 IST
Champions Beyond Limits: India's Triumph in PD Cricket
  • Country:
  • India

In a triumphant celebration of determination and skill, the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) and accessibility organization Svayam honored the nation's cricket team, lauding their victory in the Physical Disabled Champions Trophy held in Sri Lanka.

The event, held under the auspices of DCCI joint secretary Abhay Pratap and Svayam founder-chairperson Sminu Jindal, recognized the team's remarkable achievements at the PD Championship Trophy 2025. The honor highlighted the prowess and tenacity of players who surpassed challenges to bring home the title.

In recognition of their stellar performance, Svayam generously announced a cash award of Rs 7 lakh, underlining their commitment to supporting differently-abled athletes and fostering an inclusive sporting environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025