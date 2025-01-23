Champions Beyond Limits: India's Triumph in PD Cricket
The Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) and Svayam honored the Indian team for their victory in the Physical Disabled Champions Trophy. The team was celebrated for their outstanding performance, securing the championship in Sri Lanka. Svayam also awarded a cash prize of Rs 7 lakh.
In a triumphant celebration of determination and skill, the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) and accessibility organization Svayam honored the nation's cricket team, lauding their victory in the Physical Disabled Champions Trophy held in Sri Lanka.
The event, held under the auspices of DCCI joint secretary Abhay Pratap and Svayam founder-chairperson Sminu Jindal, recognized the team's remarkable achievements at the PD Championship Trophy 2025. The honor highlighted the prowess and tenacity of players who surpassed challenges to bring home the title.
In recognition of their stellar performance, Svayam generously announced a cash award of Rs 7 lakh, underlining their commitment to supporting differently-abled athletes and fostering an inclusive sporting environment.
