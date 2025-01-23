India Celebrates Triumph at PD Champions Trophy 2025

In a momentous event, India celebrated its triumphant victory at the Physical Disabled Champions Trophy 2025 in Sri Lanka. Organized by the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI), the celebration took place in New Delhi, marking the significant achievement.

The event, held in collaboration with Svayam, an accessibility organization, saw the presence of prominent figures such as Abhay Pratap, Joint Secretary of DCCI, and Ravikant Chauhan, General Secretary of DCCI, among others. A highlight of the celebration was the announcement of a Rs 7 Lakhs prize by Svayam to honor Team India's outstanding performance.

Speaking at the event, Ravi Chauhan emphasized the pride brought to the nation by Team India's exemplary efforts, while Sminu Jindal, Founder-Chairperson of Svayam, expressed pride in their association with DCCI. The victory at the PD Champions Trophy serves as an inspiration, showing the transformative power of sports for athletes with disabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)