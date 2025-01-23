Left Menu

India Celebrates Triumph at PD Champions Trophy 2025

India's victory in the Physical Disabled Champions Trophy 2025 led to a celebration hosted by the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India in New Delhi. The event honored Team India's success, with Svayam awarding Rs 7 Lakhs, recognizing the players' talent and inspiring future athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 20:36 IST
India Celebrates Triumph at PD Champions Trophy 2025
Team India at the event. (Photo- DDCI/Svayam). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a momentous event, India celebrated its triumphant victory at the Physical Disabled Champions Trophy 2025 in Sri Lanka. Organized by the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI), the celebration took place in New Delhi, marking the significant achievement.

The event, held in collaboration with Svayam, an accessibility organization, saw the presence of prominent figures such as Abhay Pratap, Joint Secretary of DCCI, and Ravikant Chauhan, General Secretary of DCCI, among others. A highlight of the celebration was the announcement of a Rs 7 Lakhs prize by Svayam to honor Team India's outstanding performance.

Speaking at the event, Ravi Chauhan emphasized the pride brought to the nation by Team India's exemplary efforts, while Sminu Jindal, Founder-Chairperson of Svayam, expressed pride in their association with DCCI. The victory at the PD Champions Trophy serves as an inspiration, showing the transformative power of sports for athletes with disabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025