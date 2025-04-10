Left Menu

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Mahavir Jayanti Celebrations: Promoting Ethical Living

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, celebrated Mahavir Jayanti by highlighting the Jain deity's ethical teachings. He participated in a floral tribute event in Tadepalli. Key YSRCP figures and Jain community leaders attended, underscoring Lord Mahavir's global influence on truth, compassion, and non-violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 21:14 IST
YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: @ysjagan) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and YSRCP President, shared his wishes with the public on Mahavir Jayanti, commemorating the birth of Lord Mahavira, a principal figure in Jainism. In a social media post, Reddy emphasized the ethical guidelines imparted by Mahavira, crucial for righteous living.

During a celebration at the YSRCP Central Office in Tadepalli, Jagan Mohan Reddy paid floral tributes to Mahavira's portrait. The event gathered notable YSRCP members, including YSRCP Parliamentary Party Leader YV Subba Reddy and General Secretary SV Satish Kumar Reddy, alongside Jain community representatives like former Jain Welfare Corporation Chairman Manoj Kothari.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings on the occasion, recognizing Lord Mahavir's global influence on the values of non-violence, truth, and compassion. Acknowledging Jain community's contributions, he noted how they have propagated Mahavira's teachings, enhancing communal goodwill and social harmony worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

