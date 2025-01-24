Left Menu

Hollywood Derby Drama: Wrexham and Birmingham Stalemate

The 'Hollywood derby' between celebrity-owned clubs Wrexham and Birmingham City ended in a 1-1 draw. Wrexham, owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, faced Birmingham, partly owned by NFL icon Tom Brady. The game was broadcast in the US and featured immersive fan experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 04:23 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 04:23 IST
Hollywood Derby Drama: Wrexham and Birmingham Stalemate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The much-anticipated 'Hollywood derby' saw Wrexham and Birmingham City settle for a 1-1 draw on Thursday. This match, attracting widespread attention, showcased two celebrity-backed clubs vying for promotion from England's League One.

Wrexham's ownership by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney has catapulted the team into the limelight since their 2021 purchase, coinciding with the popular documentary series 'Welcome to Wrexham'. Meanwhile, Birmingham boasts a minor stake held by former NFL star Tom Brady.

In a display of immersive fan engagement, the game was broadcast across the United States, with special events held in Los Angeles and Dallas. The LA event also served as a charity fundraiser for wildfire victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

