Hollywood Derby Drama: Wrexham and Birmingham Stalemate

The much-anticipated 'Hollywood derby' saw Wrexham and Birmingham City settle for a 1-1 draw on Thursday. This match, attracting widespread attention, showcased two celebrity-backed clubs vying for promotion from England's League One.

Wrexham's ownership by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney has catapulted the team into the limelight since their 2021 purchase, coinciding with the popular documentary series 'Welcome to Wrexham'. Meanwhile, Birmingham boasts a minor stake held by former NFL star Tom Brady.

In a display of immersive fan engagement, the game was broadcast across the United States, with special events held in Los Angeles and Dallas. The LA event also served as a charity fundraiser for wildfire victims.

