Last-Minute Triumph: Bruno Fernandes Seals Victory for Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes secured a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Manchester United defeated Rangers 2-1, boosting their Europa League campaign. Despite a late equalizer from Cyriel Dessers, Fernandes' winner elevated United to fourth place. Meanwhile, Lazio, Frankfurt, and Tottenham secured important victories in the tournament.

Manchester United took a significant stride towards the Europa League round of 16 after Bruno Fernandes netted a crucial stoppage-time goal, clinching a 2-1 victory against Rangers. The captivating finish ensured United's advancement to fourth position, despite being challenged by an 88th-minute equalizer from Cyriel Dessers.

Ruben Amorim's squad, which recently faced criticism following a defeat to Brighton, found a much-needed morale boost with this win. United's fate now lies in their own hands, as they prepare to face FCSB next week. Lazio remains unbeaten, joining the last 16 after defeating Sociedad, and Frankfurt ensured a playoff spot with goals from Can Uzun and Hugo Ekitike.

Elsewhere, Son Heung-min's double secured a narrow 3-2 triumph for Tottenham over Hoffenheim, offering relief to manager Ange Postecoglou. Tottenham is now positioned for a round of 16 spot. Ajax, however, suffered an unexpected defeat to RFS, despite it not being enough to save the Latvian team from elimination. As tensions rise for playoff qualification, the tournament's closing stages promise further excitement.

