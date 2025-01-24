Left Menu

U.S. Lawmakers Push for Permanent Power to Cap WADA Funding

In a push for more accountability, a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers has reintroduced a bill granting the White House the authority to permanently withhold funding from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). The legislation seeks to bolster the U.S. stance on global sports integrity.

The proposed "Restoring Confidence in the World Anti-Doping Agency Act" follows a history of U.S. dissatisfaction with WADA, particularly over doping cases involving Chinese athletes and the more infamous Russian doping scandal of 2014. The U.S. previously withheld $3.6 million from the agency, resulting in the potential loss of its seat on WADA's strategic board.

This legislative initiative is supported by figures such as Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who are joined by several congressional representatives. It builds upon the groundwork laid by the Rodchenkov Act, signed by President Trump, which allows for the prosecution of individuals involved in international doping conspiracies.

