Zverev Advances to Australian Open Final After Djokovic's Injury Exit

Novak Djokovic retired injured during the first set of the Australian Open semi-final against Alex Zverev. Zverev progresses to his first final and will face either Jannik Sinner or Ben Shelton. Djokovic's quest for his 25th major title continues, amid concerns over his fitness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 10:51 IST
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic was forced to retire injured after losing the first set 7-6(5) to Alex Zverev in their Australian Open semi-final. This development sees the German tennis star secure his spot in his maiden Grand Slam final.

Zverev will compete against the winner of the Jannik Sinner versus Ben Shelton matchup for the coveted title. Djokovic, who entered the match with fitness concerns, notably had his left thigh strapped.

Despite showing competitive form, Djokovic's performance waned towards the end of the set, leading to his early exit. The Serbian icon's withdrawal drew boos from the crowd, prompting Zverev to request respect for injured players in his post-match interview.

(With inputs from agencies.)

