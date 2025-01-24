Left Menu

Novak Djokovic's Australian Open Drama: A Tough Decision

Tennis star Novak Djokovic withdrew from the Australian Open semifinal due to a muscle tear in his left leg, intensifying during his match against Alexander Zverev. Despite a determined effort and previous successes after injuries, Djokovic faced overwhelming pain, prompting a debated exit. Zverev urged fans to respect Djokovic's contributions.

Updated: 24-01-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 11:42 IST
In a dramatic turn of events at the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic, the 37-year-old tennis icon, was forced to withdraw from his semifinal match against Alexander Zverev due to an intensifying muscle tear in his left leg. Despite a brave attempt, Djokovic could not continue post a grueling first set, which he lost 7-6.

The decision sparked mixed reactions from the crowd at Rod Laver Arena, with some booing as Djokovic conceded the match. Despite their dissatisfaction, Djokovic paused to acknowledge his situation with a gesture, emphasizing the severity of his condition. He initially sustained the injury in his quarterfinal victory over Carlos Alcaraz.

Alexander Zverev, who progressed to his first title match at Melbourne Park, appealed to the audience for understanding and respect, highlighting Djokovic's unrivaled contributions to tennis over two decades. Zverev is set to face the winner of the second semifinal between Jannik Sinner and Ben Shelton.

