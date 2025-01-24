Drama Unfolds as Djokovic Exits Australian Open Amid Boos

Novak Djokovic, amid a chorus of boos, exited the Australian Open semifinals due to injury, leaving the Rod Laver Arena audience in disbelief. Fans witnessed Alexander Zverev advance as Djokovic, struggling with a muscle tear, wrapped up his equipment after just one set Friday.

The Serbian star bowed out after dropping the initial set 7-6, expressing frustrations by gesturing to the crowd. At his news conference, Djokovic detailed his mounting pain, calling his left leg's condition 'worse and worse' after his previous match against Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic's sudden exit marks his second withdrawal in four major tournaments, casting doubt on his future participation in competitions. Meanwhile, Zverev now gears up for his first title match in Melbourne, preparing to face the victor between Jannik Sinner and Ben Shelton.

