Pakistan and Nepal Triumph in ICC Women's U-19 T20 Fourth-Place Play-Offs

In a commanding display at the ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup, Pakistan and Nepal emerged victorious in their fourth-place play-offs. Pakistan, propelled by the stellar bowling of Haniah Ahmer, secured a decisive 52-run victory over Samoa.

Batting first, Pakistan accumulated 136/8, with notable contributions from Maham Anees and Fatima Khan, scoring 28 and 25 runs respectively. Norah Salima stood out for Samoa, taking three wickets for 20 runs. However, Haniah Ahmer dismantled the Samoan batting lineup, finishing with figures of 4/20, backed by Quratulain Ahsen and Fatima Khan.

Meanwhile, Nepal overpowered Malaysia in a low-scoring encounter. Malaysia struggled from the onset, losing their first wicket on the very first ball, crumbling to 45. Nepal's Puja Mahato's four wickets for nine runs were instrumental, bolstered by Rachana Chaudhary's efforts. Nepal chased the target in just 11 overs, securing a seven-wicket win.

