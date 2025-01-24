Left Menu

Indian PD Cricket Team Shines in Historic Victory

The Indian cricket team triumphed against England, winning the Physically Disabled Champions Trophy in Sri Lanka. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya celebrated their success, emphasizing the team's significant achievements and potential to inspire future athletes. The government's support for specially-abled athletes was highlighted during the felicitation event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 15:57 IST
Indian PD Cricket Team Shines in Historic Victory
national cricket stadium Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a celebration of triumph and grit, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday felicitated the Indian cricket team for their outstanding victory in the Physically Disabled Champions Trophy held in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The Indian team emerged victorious in a high-stakes final against England, clinching the win by a notable 79 runs at the FTZ Cricket Grounds, Katunayake. As the team basked in their accomplishment, Minister Mandaviya praised their efforts, affirming that their victory is a source of national pride for all.

In Udaipur, the rigorous selection process filtered through over 450 cricketers from 28 states, featuring a final squad of 17 players. This achievement not only underscores their talent but also calls for increased governmental support for specially-abled athletes, as reiterated by Mandaviya during the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025