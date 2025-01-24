Indian PD Cricket Team Shines in Historic Victory

In a celebration of triumph and grit, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday felicitated the Indian cricket team for their outstanding victory in the Physically Disabled Champions Trophy held in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The Indian team emerged victorious in a high-stakes final against England, clinching the win by a notable 79 runs at the FTZ Cricket Grounds, Katunayake. As the team basked in their accomplishment, Minister Mandaviya praised their efforts, affirming that their victory is a source of national pride for all.

In Udaipur, the rigorous selection process filtered through over 450 cricketers from 28 states, featuring a final squad of 17 players. This achievement not only underscores their talent but also calls for increased governmental support for specially-abled athletes, as reiterated by Mandaviya during the event.

