Left Menu

Aaqib Javed Defends Spin Strategy for Home Victories

Pakistan's interim head coach Aaqib Javed supports the preparation of spin-friendly pitches at home. He argues that these conditions give the team a competitive edge, enabling victories like their recent series successes against England and the West Indies. Javed emphasizes the importance of leveraging home advantages to progress in the World Test Championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Multan | Updated: 24-01-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 16:10 IST
Aaqib Javed Defends Spin Strategy for Home Victories
strategy
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Aaqib Javed, Pakistan's interim head coach, has staunchly defended the strategy to prepare spin-friendly pitches for Test matches on home soil. According to Javed, utilizing such pitches could have previously positioned Pakistan as contenders for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Javed highlighted the team's home victories, including a series win against England and a strong start against the West Indies with a 1-0 lead. Spinners Abrar Ahmed and Noman Ali were pivotal in these successes, showcasing the effectiveness of this strategy.

He further explained that home conditions should favor the team's strengths to build a formidable reputation for visiting teams. Despite criticism, Javed believes that these tactical choices are essential for winning matches and advancing in international competitions like the WTC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025