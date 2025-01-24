Aaqib Javed Defends Spin Strategy for Home Victories

Aaqib Javed, Pakistan's interim head coach, has staunchly defended the strategy to prepare spin-friendly pitches for Test matches on home soil. According to Javed, utilizing such pitches could have previously positioned Pakistan as contenders for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Javed highlighted the team's home victories, including a series win against England and a strong start against the West Indies with a 1-0 lead. Spinners Abrar Ahmed and Noman Ali were pivotal in these successes, showcasing the effectiveness of this strategy.

He further explained that home conditions should favor the team's strengths to build a formidable reputation for visiting teams. Despite criticism, Javed believes that these tactical choices are essential for winning matches and advancing in international competitions like the WTC.

(With inputs from agencies.)