England's Spin Struggles: Can They Conquer India's Spin Magic?

England has made strategic adjustments ahead of their second T20 International against India, bringing in Brydon Carse to replace the outgoing Gus Atkinson. Atkinson's performance in Kolkata saw him concede 38 runs without taking a wicket, and India capitalized on England's bowling, securing a seven-wicket victory.

Jamie Smith has also been added to England's squad, potentially making his T20 debut after Jacob Bethell fell ill. In the first matchup, England crumbled against India's spin attack, being all out for 132. Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel were particularly destructive, taking five wickets combined.

England batsman Harry Brook, scoring just 17 in the previous game, pointed to Kolkata's smog as a factor in struggling to read the spin. He aims to improve his play against spin as the team looks forward to clearer conditions in the upcoming match.

