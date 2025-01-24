Left Menu

England's Spin Struggles: Can They Conquer India's Spin Magic?

Brydon Carse replaces Gus Atkinson for England's second T20 against India. Atkinson was costly in the series opener, with India winning easily. Jamie Smith joins the squad, possibly debuting as England's spin weaknesses are emphasized. Harry Brook cites smog in Kolkata as a challenge.

Updated: 24-01-2025 17:04 IST
England has made strategic adjustments ahead of their second T20 International against India, bringing in Brydon Carse to replace the outgoing Gus Atkinson. Atkinson's performance in Kolkata saw him concede 38 runs without taking a wicket, and India capitalized on England's bowling, securing a seven-wicket victory.

Jamie Smith has also been added to England's squad, potentially making his T20 debut after Jacob Bethell fell ill. In the first matchup, England crumbled against India's spin attack, being all out for 132. Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel were particularly destructive, taking five wickets combined.

England batsman Harry Brook, scoring just 17 in the previous game, pointed to Kolkata's smog as a factor in struggling to read the spin. He aims to improve his play against spin as the team looks forward to clearer conditions in the upcoming match.

