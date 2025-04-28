Jos Buttler's Triumphant Transition from Rajasthan Royals to Gujarat Titans

In a candid disclosure, star wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler has shed light on his transition from the Rajasthan Royals to the Gujarat Titans, a significant shift that has marked the cricketer's journey through the Indian Premier League (IPL). From 2018 to 2024, Buttler was a stalwart at the Royals, until being released last year.

Gujarat Titans saw the value in the seasoned English cricketer, investing a substantial Rs 15.75 crore to secure his services in the mega auction. Buttler has embraced this new challenge with enthusiasm, continuing his impressive form despite facing his former club. His camaraderie with ex-teammate Sanju Samson has remained strong, with Buttler expressing deep respect and admiration for the Royals captain.

On joining the Titans, Buttler acknowledged the difference in environment, yet has found excitement in this change. The franchise's relaxed ambiance has offered Buttler a fresh perspective. He praises Ashish Nehra for fostering a lively atmosphere and Shubman Gill for impressive leadership. Buttler's tally of 356 runs in eight matches highlights his seamless integration into the team.

