Jannik Sinner Storms into Second Straight Australian Open Final

Jannik Sinner defeated Ben Shelton to reach the Australian Open final for the second consecutive time. At 23, he became the youngest man since Jim Courier to achieve multiple finals at the event. Sinner faced challenges but emerged victorious, keeping his Grand Slam dreams alive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 17:35 IST
Defending champion Jannik Sinner showcased his skill and determination at the Australian Open, defeating American Ben Shelton with a 7-6(2) 6-2 6-2 scoreline to secure a spot in the final. The win propels Sinner to his second consecutive final at Melbourne Park, where he'll face German player Alexander Zverev.

At just 23 years old, Sinner has achieved a remarkable milestone, becoming the youngest player to reach multiple finals at the Australian Open since Jim Courier in the early 1990s. This victory keeps his aspirations alive to become the first Italian to win three Grand Slam singles titles.

Sinner's journey was not without its challenges, as he encountered cramps during the third set. However, his perseverance and strategic play allowed him to triumph over Shelton, setting the stage for an exciting final against Zverev, a formidable opponent seeking his first major title.

