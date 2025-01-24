Jannik Sinner Storms into Second Straight Australian Open Final

Defending champion Jannik Sinner showcased his skill and determination at the Australian Open, defeating American Ben Shelton with a 7-6(2) 6-2 6-2 scoreline to secure a spot in the final. The win propels Sinner to his second consecutive final at Melbourne Park, where he'll face German player Alexander Zverev.

At just 23 years old, Sinner has achieved a remarkable milestone, becoming the youngest player to reach multiple finals at the Australian Open since Jim Courier in the early 1990s. This victory keeps his aspirations alive to become the first Italian to win three Grand Slam singles titles.

Sinner's journey was not without its challenges, as he encountered cramps during the third set. However, his perseverance and strategic play allowed him to triumph over Shelton, setting the stage for an exciting final against Zverev, a formidable opponent seeking his first major title.

(With inputs from agencies.)