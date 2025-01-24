India's Kho Kho Teams Triumph at World Cup, Earning Nationwide Acclaim
Union Minister Raksha Nikhil Khadse applauded India's men's and women's kho kho teams for winning the World Cup in a dominant fashion against Nepal. The tournament featured 23 countries, showcasing India's indigenous sport on an international stage. Government support was praised for facilitating the event's success.
- Country:
- India
In a significant moment for Indian sport, Union Minister Raksha Nikhil Khadse congratulated the nation's men's and women's kho kho teams for their victory at the World Cup on Friday. The teams' dominant performances against Nepal marked a historic achievement in India's indigenous sport.
Pratik Waikar-led men's and Priyanka Ingle-led women's teams each clinched their finals against Nepal. The inaugural Kho Kho World Cup featured 23 countries from 6 continents, affirming the global reach of this traditional Indian sport, with 20 men's and 19 women's teams participating.
The Indian government's support, including a national training camp sponsored by the Sports Authority of India, contributed to the event's success. Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) President Sudhanshu Mittal expressed gratitude for the government's backing and announced plans for future global events, contingent on government approval.
The Maharashtra government, influenced by Khadse, sanctioned substantial rewards for state players. The Union Minister committed to discussing international hosting opportunities to further popularize kho kho.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NCP minister Dhananjay Munde has said he is not involved in sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's brutal murder: Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar.
SAIL's Steel Backbone: Supporting Mahakumbh Mela 2024
Court, SIT, CID probing sarpanch murder; Fadnavis has said action will be taken against anyone linked to brutal killing: Ajit Pawar.
SAIL Supplies 45,000 Tonnes of Steel for Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj
SAIL Supplies 45,000 Tonnes of Steel for Mahakumbh Mela 2025