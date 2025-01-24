Left Menu

India's Kho Kho Teams Triumph at World Cup, Earning Nationwide Acclaim

Union Minister Raksha Nikhil Khadse applauded India's men's and women's kho kho teams for winning the World Cup in a dominant fashion against Nepal. The tournament featured 23 countries, showcasing India's indigenous sport on an international stage. Government support was praised for facilitating the event's success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 18:06 IST
Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse with India's World Cup winning women's kho kho team (Image: SAI media). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant moment for Indian sport, Union Minister Raksha Nikhil Khadse congratulated the nation's men's and women's kho kho teams for their victory at the World Cup on Friday. The teams' dominant performances against Nepal marked a historic achievement in India's indigenous sport.

Pratik Waikar-led men's and Priyanka Ingle-led women's teams each clinched their finals against Nepal. The inaugural Kho Kho World Cup featured 23 countries from 6 continents, affirming the global reach of this traditional Indian sport, with 20 men's and 19 women's teams participating.

The Indian government's support, including a national training camp sponsored by the Sports Authority of India, contributed to the event's success. Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) President Sudhanshu Mittal expressed gratitude for the government's backing and announced plans for future global events, contingent on government approval.

The Maharashtra government, influenced by Khadse, sanctioned substantial rewards for state players. The Union Minister committed to discussing international hosting opportunities to further popularize kho kho.

(With inputs from agencies.)

