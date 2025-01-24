Left Menu

Sports Conclave Featured Champions and Dialogue in Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated a Sports Conclave, gathering athletes, experts, and stakeholders to discuss sports development in Bihar. National and para-athletes, including Deepa Malik and Vijendra Singh, were honored. Singh later met with RJD leader Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi, sharing his achievements and aspirations.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar officially opened the Sports Conclave, an event aimed at fostering discussions about the state's sports ecosystem.

Athletes and experts convened to exchange ideas, with national and para-athletes like Deepa Malik and boxer Vijendra Singh receiving recognition for their international achievements.

In a separate event, Vijendra Singh met with RJD leader Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, seeking their blessings and sharing his aspirations post-conclave.

(With inputs from agencies.)

