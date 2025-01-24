Sports Conclave Featured Champions and Dialogue in Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar officially opened the Sports Conclave, an event aimed at fostering discussions about the state's sports ecosystem.

Athletes and experts convened to exchange ideas, with national and para-athletes like Deepa Malik and boxer Vijendra Singh receiving recognition for their international achievements.

In a separate event, Vijendra Singh met with RJD leader Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, seeking their blessings and sharing his aspirations post-conclave.

