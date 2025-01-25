Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Young Cyclist Sara Piffer's Life Cut Short

Italy's young cyclist, Sara Piffer, tragically died during a training ride after being hit by a car. The incident occurred in northern Trentino. The Italian Professional Cyclists' Association expressed condolences to her family and team, highlighting the ongoing issue of road violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 01:46 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 01:46 IST
Italy mourns the tragic death of 19-year-old cyclist Sara Piffer, who was struck by a car during a training ride. The incident occurred on a minor road in the northern region of Trentino, as reported by the Italian media.

The Italian Professional Cyclists' Association (ACCPI) confirmed her death in a statement, offering heartfelt condolences to Piffer's family, her team, Mendelspeck, and her fellow cyclists.

The ACCPI highlighted the continuing issue of road violence and the pain it brings to those left behind, emphasizing the loss felt by the cycling community and beyond.

