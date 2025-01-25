Left Menu

Wrestling Federation's Venue Dilemma Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) confirmed its office remains in Hari Nagar, Delhi, following sexual harassment allegations against BJP's Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Despite plans to relocate to Connaught Place in February, legal proceedings against Singh for multiple charges complicate the federation's current state.

WFI President Sanjay Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) remains steadfast with its office in Hari Nagar, New Delhi, despite previous allegations of sexual harassment against former president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh leading to relocations. According to current president Sanjay Singh, activities continue from the current premises while awaiting a move to Connaught Place scheduled for February 2.

The allegations against the BJP's Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar were brought forward by prominent women wrestlers, prompting court action. Charges were formally framed against them earlier this year, with proceedings scheduled for May. Among the charges, Singh is specifically accused under sections 354 and 354 A of the IPC with additional charges under section 506 (part 1) based on the accusations of two women. Significantly, the court dropped charges involving a sixth accuser.

In a separate case involving a minor, legal proceedings were postponed as a special POCSO court in Delhi deferred the order due to the judge's absence. This case awaits further clarification in January 2024. Meanwhile, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh commented on the ongoing situation concerning the WFI office's location, stressing that organizational decisions will ultimately determine its future site.

