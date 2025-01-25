J&K Triumphs Over Mumbai in Historic Ranji Trophy Win

In a remarkable sporting event, Jammu and Kashmir's senior men's cricket team claimed victory against the reigning champions, Mumbai, by five wickets in a Ranji Trophy match. This win marks the second time J&K has defeated Mumbai on their home turf, showcasing an extraordinary feat in cricket.

The win was largely attributed to the outstanding performances by pacers Umar Nazir Mir, Auqib Nabi, and Yudhvir Singh, who collectively took 19 wickets. Their impressive efforts set the stage for a relatively smooth chase of the 205-run target by J&K, culminating in a memorable triumph over the 42-time champions.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah extended his congratulations to the team, acknowledging the significant achievement and expressing pride in their performance. In a message on his official social media account, he lauded the players, management, and support staff for their exceptional accomplishment.

