Violence Erupts at Châteauroux: Nîmes Fans Injured in Pre-planned Attack

In a disturbing turn of events during a third-tier soccer match, four fans of Nîmes were injured in a violent attack at Châteauroux's stadium. The incident occurred in the away section, where a group of masked individuals, unrelated to Châteauroux, infiltrated and launched the assault.

Online images depict the chaos, with victims lying on the ground, surrounded and beaten. Châteauroux officials announced their intention to pursue legal action against the perpetrators, highlighting that the aggressors were not locals.

Reports suggest the attackers belonged to a rival group from Montpellier, capitalizing on geographical tensions despite the game being far from their home city. This suggests the attack was likely pre-planned, raising security concerns in regional football matches.

